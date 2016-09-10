BEIJING China's ruling Communist Party said on Saturday that the mayor of the major northern city of Tianjin was being investigation for suspected "serious discipline breaches", using the party's normal euphemism for corruption.
A brief statement by the party's graft-busting Central Commission for Discipline Inspection provided no other details.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In World News
Germany warns of threat from more than 500 'potential attackers'
BERLIN Germany's interior minister has warned that the country is home to more than 500 Islamic militants who could be capable of carrying out assaults on their own or as members of "hit teams."
U.S., Russia clinch Syria deal, aim for truce from Monday
GENEVA The United States and Russia hailed a breakthrough deal on Saturday to put Syria's peace process back on track, including a nationwide truce effective from sundown on Monday, improved humanitarian aid access and joint military targeting of banned Islamist groups.
EU to double emergency aid for refugees stuck in Greece
ATHENS The European Union will more than double emergency aid to Greece in order to improve living conditions for refugees and migrants who have been stranded in the country for months.