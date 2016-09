Wan Qingliang, Former Communist Party Secretary of Guangzhou, gestures as he speaks at a meeting in Guangzhou, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING A court in southwestern China on Friday jailed for life the former Communist Party boss of the southern city of Guangzhou after finding him guilty of corruption.

The Nanning court said on its official microblog that it had also ordered all of Wan Qingliang's assets to be seized.

Wan was put under investigation in 2014.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Gao Liangping; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)