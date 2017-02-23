FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vice chairman of People's Insurance Group of China under investigation
February 23, 2017 / 8:51 AM / 6 months ago

Vice chairman of People's Insurance Group of China under investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The vice chairman of People's Insurance Group of China is being investigated for alleged discipline violations, the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said on Thursday.

Wang Yincheng is "suspected of serious violation of discipline," the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement on its website.

It did not provide details. In the past, the use of such wording about violations has generally referred to corruption.

It was not immediately possible for Reuters to reach Wang or his lawyers.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

