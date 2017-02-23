Vice chairman of People's Insurance Group of China under investigation

BEIJING (Reuters) - The vice chairman of People's Insurance Group of China is being investigated for alleged discipline violations, the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said on Thursday.

Wang Yincheng is "suspected of serious violation of discipline," the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement on its website.

It did not provide details. In the past, the use of such wording about violations has generally referred to corruption.

It was not immediately possible for Reuters to reach Wang or his lawyers.