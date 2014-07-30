FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No safe haven in China's corruption crackdown: People's Daily
#World News
July 30, 2014 / 12:56 AM / 3 years ago

No safe haven in China's corruption crackdown: People's Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will not allow exceptions in its corruption crackdown, its main official newspaper said on Wednesday, a day after news of a probe into former domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang, one of China’s most influential politicians of the last decade.

The People’s Daily, the mouthpiece newspaper of the Communist Party, said the probe into Zhou reflects the party’s ability to self-regulate. It added that everyone is equal in the face of party rules and no one has special privileges.

On party discipline, the paper said “no one should bet on the odds of escape and entertain the illusion that there is some kind of safe box”.

Zhou, 71, is the highest-profile figure caught up in President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on corruption since the party swept to power in 1949.

Reporting by Engen Tham and Samuel Shen; Editing by Michael Perry

Reporting by Engen Tham and Samuel Shen; Editing by Michael Perry
