FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mayor of Chinese port city Ningbo probed for corruption
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 16, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

Mayor of Chinese port city Ningbo probed for corruption

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have begun a graft probe into the mayor of the major eastern Chinese port city of Ningbo, the ruling Communist Party announced on Wednesday, the latest senior official caught up in a sweeping corruption crackdown

Lu Ziyue was being investigated for “suspected serious disciplinary violations”, a euphemism for corruption, the ruling Communist Party’s graft-busting Central Commision for Discipline Inspection said in a brief statement.

Lu, who spent his career in Zhejiang province south of Shanghai, was deputy secretary of the party’s Ningbo branch in addition to being mayor. He turns 54 this month.

The commission gave no further details about Lu’s suspected violations. It was not possible to reach him for comment and unclear if he has retained a lawyer.

Ningbo and neighboring Zhoushan are home to the world’s sixth biggest container port, according to 2013 data on the website of the World Shipping Council.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that rampant corruption threatens the survival of the Communist Party and his anti-corruption campaign has brought down scores of top officials in the party, the government, the military and state-owned companies.

Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Ben Blanchard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.