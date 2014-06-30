China Communist Party expels former head of state asset regulator: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Communist Party said on Monday that it has expelled Jiang Jiemin, the former head of the state asset regulator, for corruption, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Xinhua said Wang Yongchun, former deputy head of state energy giant China National Petroleum Company (CNPC), has also been expelled from the party for “serious disciplinary violations” - Beijing’s shorthand for graft.

Jiang was also formerly head of CNPC.