Chinese court upholds life sentence for former Bo Xilai aide

BEIJING (Reuters) - A court in northeastern China on Monday upheld a life sentence for a former aide of disgraced Politburo member Bo Xilai, saying an initial guilty verdict for bribery should stand, state media reported.

Bo was ousted as Communist Party boss of the southwestern metropolis of Chongqing and from the party’s decision-making Politburo in 2012.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 for corruption and abuse of power.

The former aide, Wu Wenkang, was originally sentenced in November 2014, but decided to appeal, according to a document from the court in Changchun city carried by state media outlets, including state radio’s website.

On appeal, the court found that the original verdict should stand.

Reuters was unable to reach a lawyer for Wu for comment. Calls to the court went unanswered.