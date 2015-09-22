FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Communist Party sacks assistant chairman of stock regulator: Xinhua
September 22, 2015 / 2:27 AM / 2 years ago

China's Communist Party sacks assistant chairman of stock regulator: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Zhang Yujun, then President of Shanghai Stock Exchange, speaks at a conference in Shanghai, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Communist Party has sacked the assistant chairman of the country’s securities regulator, state media agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday, days after it was announced he was the subject of a graft probe.

Zhang Yujun was under investigation for suspected “serious violation of discipline”, the country’s graft watchdog reported on Sept 16, using the euphemism it employs for corruption.

Zhang is the first China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) official to come under investigation amid stock market turmoil, which started in June.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill

