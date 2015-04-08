FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
April 8, 2015 / 2:04 PM / 2 years ago

Shanghai city government strips deputy secretary of post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities said on Wednesday the deputy secretary of the city government had been removed from his post, as China widens an anti-corruption crackdown on senior officials.

The Shanghai government posted the brief announcement on its website www.shanghai.gov.cn, without elaborating.

Deputy Secretary Dai Haibo, a former deputy head of Shanghai’s free trade zone, was investigated by China’s antigraft agency last month.

Chinese President Xi Jiping has made the fight against endemic corruption a central theme of his administration, vowing to take on both high-flying “tigers”, or senior officials, and lower-ranking “flies”.

On Friday the government said prosecutors had charged former domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang with bribery, abuse of power and intentional disclosure of state secrets.

Zhou is the most senior Chinese official to be officially implicated in a graft scandal since the Communist Party took power in 1949.

Reporting by Meg Shen and Lee Chyen Yee; editing by Andrew Roche

