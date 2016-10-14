FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Chairman of China's Shenzhen Airport Group under investigation for graft
#World News
October 14, 2016 / 9:28 AM / 10 months ago

Chairman of China's Shenzhen Airport Group under investigation for graft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The chairman of China's Shenzhen Airport Group is being investigated by the ruling Communist Party for suspected corruption, the party's anti-graft watchdog said on Friday.

Wang Yang is suspected of "serious discipline breaches", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a brief statement, using its usual euphemism for graft but providing no other details.

Dozens of senior officials and executives have been caught up in a campaign against corruption launched by President Xi Jinping since he assumed power almost four years ago.

It was not possible to reach Wang for comment, and unclear if he has been allowed to retain a lawyer.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
