Former party official in China's Sichuan jailed 13 years for graft

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese court has sentenced the former deputy Communist Party chief of the southwestern province of Sichuan to 13 years in prison for bribery and abuse of power.

The Xianning Intermediate People’s Court announced Li Chuncheng’s sentence via its official microblog. Li had links to disgraced ex-domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang, who was jailed for life for bribery, leaking state secrets and abuse of power earlier this year.