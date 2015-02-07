FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China uncovers power abuses, nepotism at Sinopec
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
February 7, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

China uncovers power abuses, nepotism at Sinopec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s anti-corruption watchdog said on Saturday that it had

uncovered evidence of graft at China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group), warning the state-owned oil giant to take strong action to eradicate kickbacks, nepotism and theft.

Sinopec, the parent company of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, must take steps to stop “power-for-money dealings” and prevent the loss of state assets, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said.

Some executives are suspected of corruption in areas of project construction, supply, sales, joint-ventures, and overseas operations, the agency said in a statement on its website.

It also said businesses set up by families and relatives of managers have profited from their connections.

The statement quoted Sinopec Chairman Fu Chengyu pledging to “take real and tough actions and severely punish corruption”.

China has stepped up inspections, focusing on strategic firms, as it prepares to carry out its most ambitious reform of state-run industrial conglomerates in nearly two decades.

President Xi Jinping has warned that corruption is a threat

to the Communist Party’s survival and has vowed to go after

powerful “tigers” as well as lowly “flies”.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.