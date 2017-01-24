U.S. judge approves Volkswagen dealers $1.2 billion settlement
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
BEIJING A Chinese court has jailed Wang Tianpu, the former president of Sinopec Group, for 15 and a half years for graft, state television said on Tuesday citing a court verdict.
Sinopec Group is the parent of oil major Sinopec Corp (600028.SS) (0386.HK).
TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp said it will unveil the extent of the writedown on its U.S. nuclear business on Feb. 14 when it reports its results for the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Yahoo Inc on Monday reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, and said the sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc should be completed in the second quarter, allaying some investor concerns that the deal might collapse.