China probes Shandong Iron & Steel executive for 'discipline breach'

BEIJING (Reuters) - The deputy general manager of state-owned Shandong Iron and Steel Group is being investigated by the ruling Communist Party, the party's anti-graft watchdog said on Wednesday.

Cai Zhangping is suspected of "serious discipline breaches", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a brief statement, without providing further details. Previous discipline breach investigations have led to sentences for corruption.

Cai, 56, became the deputy general manager of Jinan Iron and Steel Group, the predecessor of Shandong Iron and Steel Group, in 2002, according to his official biography.

Shandong Iron and Steel Group ranked 7th in China and 12th in the world by steel output in 2015, with production of 21.7 million tonnes, according to data from World Steel Association.

A telephone call to the company for a comment was not answered. Cai could not be reached for comment.

The deputy general manager of Hebei Iron and Steel, China's largest steel company by output, was investigated for graft in September.

China's President Xi Jinping has embarked on an anti-corruption campaign that has resulted in the investigations of a number of party officials and executives at state-owned companies.