China to establish system to address miscarriages of justice: top judge
November 18, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

China to establish system to address miscarriages of justice: top judge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Zhou Qiang, President of China's Supreme People's Court, speaks during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress(NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s government will implement a system of investigating miscarriages of justice, the country’s top judge said, in the latest in a series of legal reforms at a time of widening public discontent.

An investigation should “start immediately” once a miscarriage of justice has been identified, Zhou Qiang, president of the Supreme People’s Court, wrote in the latest issue of Qiushi.

“On the widespread concern shown by society over miscarriages of justice, (we) must give information to the public in a timely manner and respond to society’s concerns,” Zhou wrote in the lead essay of the influential journal.

Qiushi, which means “seeking truth” in Chinese, is published fortnightly by the Chinese Communist Party.

At a key meeting in October, the party made “governing the country by law” the focus of its agenda for the first time. It pledged to speed up legislation to fight corruption and make it tougher for officials to exert control over the judiciary.

The measures reflect worries about rising social unrest. Anger over land grabs, corruption and pollution - issues often left unresolved by the courts - have resulted in violence between police and residents in recent years.

Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ryan Woo

