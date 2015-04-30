FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China nuclear official removed from post for misappropriating government funds
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
April 30, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

China nuclear official removed from post for misappropriating government funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The vice chairman of state-owned China National Nuclear Corp has been removed from his post for misappropriating official funds, as the government widens its nationwide crackdown on graft.

Lu Huaxiang spent government funds totaling $107,000 traveling to tourist spots during two trips to Argentina in January and September 2013, the China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said on its website www.ccdi.gov.cn

China is stepping up inspections this year at conglomerates owned by the central government as part of its anti-graft efforts.

President Xi Jinping has warned that corruption threatens the survival of the ruling Communist Party. His two-year-old campaign has brought down scores of senior officials in the party, government, military and state-owned enterprises.

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Meg Shen; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.