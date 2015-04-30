China nuclear official removed from post for misappropriating government funds

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The vice chairman of state-owned China National Nuclear Corp has been removed from his post for misappropriating official funds, as the government widens its nationwide crackdown on graft.

Lu Huaxiang spent government funds totaling $107,000 traveling to tourist spots during two trips to Argentina in January and September 2013, the China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said on its website www.ccdi.gov.cn

China is stepping up inspections this year at conglomerates owned by the central government as part of its anti-graft efforts.

President Xi Jinping has warned that corruption threatens the survival of the ruling Communist Party. His two-year-old campaign has brought down scores of senior officials in the party, government, military and state-owned enterprises.