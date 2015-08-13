FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Knife attacker kills woman in prime Beijing shopping complex
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 13, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Knife attacker kills woman in prime Beijing shopping complex

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A lone attacker stabbed a French man and a Chinese woman in a popular Beijing shopping complex on Thursday, killing the woman, the city’s public security department said.

A 25-year-old suspect, from the northeastern province of Jilin, had been detained after the attack in the shopping center, known for its international brands, bars and restaurants, the department said via an official microblog.

Photos and videos circulating on social media, which could not be independently verified by Reuters, showed a man pacing outside a Uniqlo store wielding a long samurai sword as a woman lay bloodied on the ground nearby.

Other images showed a man using his hands to place pressure on a wound in her chest. The same man was shown in other photos walking alongside policemen, holding his hand over his own wound.

The victims were rushed to a hospital, where the woman died, the microblog said, without giving details about the man’s condition.

China’s government has grown increasingly anxious about knife and other violent attacks, and has in the past restricted sales of knives in areas it considers to be sensitive.

Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan and Gerry Shih; Editing by Jason Subler and Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.