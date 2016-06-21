FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

China's May crude oil imports from Russia hit new record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of a crude oil importing port in Qingdao, Shandong province, in this November 9, 2008 file photo.Stringer/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports in May from Russia hit a fresh record at 5.245 million tonnes, or about 1.24 million barrels per day (bpd), up 33.7 percent from a year earlier, data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

Shipments from second-ranking supplier Saudi Arabia grew 33.6 percent last month over the year-ago level to around 961,000 bpd, the data showed.

Imports from Iran rose 19.5 percent on a year ago to about 619,300 bpd.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Richard Pullin

