The Sinopec logo is seen at one of its gas stations in Hong Kong April 26, 2010.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Petroleum and Chemical Corp has started operating a major crude oil pipeline that connects eastern Jiangsu province with refineries in south China, the company said in a statement.

The pipeline, which spans 560 kilometers, runs at an annual capacity of 20 million tonnes, Sinopec said.

"The new crude oil pipe will support crude demand from Sinopec's Jiujiang and Anqing refinery", it added.