China state refiners make rare run cuts as output surges from teapots

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s dominant state oil firms were forced to make rare cuts in refinery throughput in the first two months of this year versus a year ago, as independent oil processors ramped up production and boosted fuel sales, industry officials said.

Beijing last year began allowing independent refineries to import crude oil for the first time, letting them vie against the state-owned refining giants for a bigger slice of the world’s second-largest fuel market, and setting off record exports of diesel as well.

State refiners, mainly Sinopec Corp and PetroChina, recorded about a 2.5 percent drop in their combined crude runs over January-February compared with the same two months last year, according to a state oil company official with access to detailed government data.

State refiners, which together meet more than 80 percent of China’s fuel demand, have for years been maximizing throughput as a priority for operational efficiency and rarely cut runs, especially on a year-on-year basis.

Independent refineries - nicknamed “teapots” due to their relatively small scale and less sophisticated equipment - however have raised their crude run rates by nearly 30 percent from the same period in 2015, the state company official said.

The official did not give detailed volumes and declined to be named because of company policy.

“A diversified competitive market structure has taken shape in China’s refining industry,” Zhong Fuliang, a vice president of Sinopec’s trading arm Unipec, told an oil seminar in Beijing on Thursday, referring to the emergence of the teapot refiners as a growing force of crude buyers and oil marketers.

Sinopec and PetroChina did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the lower crude throughput.

China’s loadings of West African crude oil were on track to hit their highest barrel-per-day level in 19 months in April, according to a Reuters survey on Thursday, mainly due to strong demand from the teapot refiners.

Teapots have since late 2015 been ramping up their crude processing rates after obtaining quotas, especially after the government decided in January to freeze cuts in domestic retail fuel prices when global crude prices were below $40 a barrel, effectively locking in a processing margin.

Officials at three teapot plants told Reuters on Thursday that their refining units were running at 80 percent or higher of processing capacity thanks to the new crude supply, versus 50 percent or lower rates a year ago.

Due to a lack of retail distribution networks, teapots boosted their wholesale refined fuel sales by offering oil products at 1,000-2,000 yuan ($155-$309) a tonne less than the prices state oil plants charge their distribution departments.

“State firms’ internal marketing mechanism that segregates refining and fuel distribution offers a good chance for teapots to sell into big oils’ marketing system,” said a senior Beijing-based oil trader.

China’s government does not typically publish breakdowns of refinery throughput by company.

Separately, a senior state oil official estimated independents’ throughput hit nearly 1.5 million bpd in January, equivalent to about 14 percent of the officially reported national average over the January-February period.

($1 = 6.4626 Chinese yuan)