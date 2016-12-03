FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
China securities regulator chairman condemns "barbaric" company buy-outs by asset managers
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 3, 2016 / 9:15 AM / 9 months ago

China securities regulator chairman condemns "barbaric" company buy-outs by asset managers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Liu Shiyu, Chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, March 12, 2016.Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - The chairman of China's securities regulator condemned "barbaric" leveraged company buy-outs by some asset managers using illegal funds, according to a statement posted on the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) website on Saturday.

"You've ultimately become a robber in the industry, and that is unacceptable," CSRC chairman Liu Shiyu said during his strong-worded speech at a meeting held by the Asset Management Association of China.

Liu said China's capital markets had seen a series of "abnormal phenomena" lately, challenging the bottom line of China's financial law and regulations.

"That is not financial innovation," Liu said.

In a commentary responding to Liu's comments on Saturday, financial magazine Yicai said the CSRC might have already collected evidence of illegal insurance funds used in some buy-out deals via tender offers or banner acquisitions, citing unnamed sources in the industry.

Reporting by Yawen Chen, Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.