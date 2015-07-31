FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stock regulator steps up punishments for improper disclosures
July 31, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

China stock regulator steps up punishments for improper disclosures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator has stepped up punishments for improper disclosures of information by listed companies, it said on Friday, as Beijing tightens supervision amid a slew of rescue measures after a market fall of more than 30 percent in less than four weeks since June 12.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has punished 26 cases of improper information disclose by 18 listed companies this year, spokesman Zhang Xiaojun told a news conference in Beijing.

The regulator has also discovered 52 cases of companies illegally reducing shareholdings, Zhang said, warning against such reductions contrary to regulations.

Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Pete Sweeney; Writing by Lu Jianxin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

