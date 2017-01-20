FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
China regulator to curb excessive fund raising by listed firms: Securities Times
#Big Story 10
January 20, 2017 / 10:05 AM / 7 months ago

China regulator to curb excessive fund raising by listed firms: Securities Times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it will restrict excessive fund raising by listed companies, and tighten approvals for additional share sales, official Securities Times reported.

Meanwhile, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) encouraged companies to issue convertible bonds and preferred stocks to address structural imbalance in financial activities, the newspaper stated on its website.

Last year, Chinese companies raised over 1 trillion yuan ($145.47 billion) via private placement of shares, which is eight times the proceeds from initial public offerings (IPOs), according to official Xinhua News Agency.

CSRC spokesman Zhang Xiaojun identified several problems in companies' re-financing activities, including structural imbalance and random use of proceeds, according to the article.

CSRC said it had already tightened approvals in 2016 and will also take further measures to curb frequent and massive financing by listed firms, adding that the current regulatory system needs re-assessment, according to the paper.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

