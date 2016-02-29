FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Premier Li says will keep yuan at reasonable level
#Business News
February 29, 2016 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

China's Premier Li says will keep yuan at reasonable level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during the Inaugural Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang told U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew that the country will keep its currency, the renminbi, at a reasonable level, state television reported on Monday.

Li and Lew were meeting in Beijing, China Central Television reported.

Lew earlier reiterated that it was critical that China continue to move toward a more market-determined exchange rate in an orderly manner, and said that the United States supported China’s commitments and efforts in this area, according to a transcript of prepared remarks ahead of the meeting with Li, issued by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
