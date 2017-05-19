FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China central bank says detects no cases of ransomware infection
#Big Story 10
May 19, 2017 / 9:22 AM / 3 months ago

China central bank says detects no cases of ransomware infection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flutters outside the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing, April 3, 2014.Petar Kujundzic/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday it had not detected any cases of infection by the recent global ransomware attack, but was monitoring the situation and would take timely and urgent action.

In an email statement to Reuters, the People's Bank of China said it attached great importance to the work of creating a secure financial network and strengthening internet security and governance.

Reporting by Yawen Chen in Beijing; Writing by John Ruwitch in Shanghai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

