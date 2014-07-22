China has expressed monopoly concerns over Mercedees-Benz activities: executive

Hubertus Troska, Daimler board member responsible for greater China, attends a world premiere ceremony for the new Mercedes Benz C-Class Long Wheelbase at Auto China 2014 in Beijing April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s price regulator has expressed monopoly concerns over Mercedes activities in the country but the firm is not under investigation, one of the company’s top China executives said on Tuesday.

Nicholas Speeks, China sales head at Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz, told reporters the firm was also currently cutting service charges and prices of its spare parts by 20 percent.

Bloomberg reported last week citing sources the National Development and Reform Commission was probing practices at Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz as well as other foreign automakers to see whether prices of spare parts are being artificially boosted.

A senior NDRC official said in February that the monopolies regulator has been collecting evidence of possible anti-competitive behavior in the country’s auto parts market.