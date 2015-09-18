FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's first state firm defaulter applies for bankruptcy protection
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
September 18, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

China's first state firm defaulter applies for bankruptcy protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Baoding Tianwei Group, the Chinese power equipment company which became the first state-owned firm to publicly default on a bond payment in April, will apply for bankruptcy protection, the firm said in a statement posted on the website of the interbank bond market operator Friday.

The firm defaulted in April on an 85.5 million yuan ($13.44 million) interest payment due for a 1.5 billion yuan ($235.75 million) medium term note maturing in 2016.

The statement declared that as a result of deteriorating market conditions since 2011 its business had begun encountering difficulties, and it had now exhausted its cash reserves and was unable to pay creditors.

Earlier in September, the company said that four institutional investors had filed a case in arbitration court to demand repayment of principal and interest owed by Tianwei. The plaintiffs are Industrial Bank, Hua Xia Bank, Tongxin Securities and Chang An International Trust.

Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.