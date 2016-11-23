China's Big Five banks to set up AMCs for debt-for-equity swaps: Caixin

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) logo is seen on a building at sunrise Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 10, 2016.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's five biggest state-owned banks are to set up asset management companies (AMCs) to undertake debt-for-equity swaps, the financial publisher Caixin reported on Wednesday.

The five state-run banks are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS) (1398.HK), Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) (601288.SS) (1288.HK), China Construction Bank (CCB) (601939.SS) (0939.HK), Bank of China (601988.SS) (3988.HK) and Bank of Communications (601328.SS) (3328.HK).

Each asset manager is expected to be capitalized at around 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion), Caixin said, citing unnamed sources.

AgBank, the country's third-biggest bank by assets, said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday that it would set up a wholly-owned asset management division to undertake debt-for-equity swaps.

China's banking regulator called banks for a meeting on Oct. 13 to discuss establishing asset management subsidiaries to manage debt-to-equity swaps, according to Caixin, days after the State Council published guidance for reducing corporate debt by encouraging debt-for-equity swaps.

China's businesses sit on $18 trillion in debt, which is equivalent to about 169 percent of gross domestic product.

CCB, the country's second-biggest lender, already has announced seven debt-reduction deals with a total value of 83 billion yuan and is talking with foreign investors to take part in the deals, a senior banker told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Shanghai Securities Journal reported late on Tuesday that China Great Wall Asset Management Corp, one of the country's Big Four state-owned managers of distressed debt, would partner with two listed banks to establish an institution to handle debt-to-equity swaps, without naming the banks.