Deals seen on hold as new China offshore debt rules raise questions

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Efforts by China’s top economic planner to boost offshore fund raising, in part to support national projects, are more likely to act as a brake on the deal pipeline than spark a rush of new issuance.

Last year, Chinese firms sold $100 billion of bonds in overseas markets, mostly in dollars, euros and yen, a record amount and more than double the 2013 total, Thomson Reuters data shows. Issuance so far this year was more than $70 billion.

Bankers who arrange these deals said new rules announced by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) appear to conflict with some of the requirements of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

For example, the NDRC rules suggest funds raised offshore can be freely used in or outside of China. The requirements of SAFE, the foreign exchange regulator, are more restrictive.

“All our deals in the pipeline have been suspended as there are too many details that need to be explained. I heard many other banks are doing the same as us,” a debt banker at a Chinese bank said.

The NDRC and SAFE did not respond to requests for comment.

The planning agency announced new rules last week as it said offshore borrowing should support national initiatives such as China’s “one belt, one road” undertaking, a sweeping plan to rebuild the historic Silk Road trading route.

The rules demand that domestic Chinese firms and their overseas subsidiaries need to register with the NDRC before they issue debt or borrow offshore. After a deal is done, they simply need to report it to the NDRC within 10 working days, the regulator said.

Previously, Chinese companies could issue debt offshore via their subsidiaries and no approval or registration was needed by Chinese regulators.

As foreign exchange regulator, SAFE restrictions come into force when companies want to repatriate funds raised in offshore markets.

Proceeds that have been guaranteed by the parent company on the mainland are not allowed to flow back to China under SAFE regulations.

Under certain other debt structures though, SAFE allows repatriation if the deal is registered with the regulator after it is done.

So bankers say they have been left unsure which way to turn.

“We are all very confused and are waiting for the NDRC’s clarification to see to what extent it would like to regulate the market and how it can coordinate with SAFE to solve these issues,” said a Beijing-based lawyer.

The NDRC said it would still set a quota limiting the amount of offshore funds that Chinese firms can raise in a year.

Toll road operator Shenzhen Expressway is one of the first issuers in China to say it is using the NDRC’s new system, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

However, for other deals already being marketed to potential buyers via roadshows, bankers said it isn’t clear how they can proceed until the conflicts between the NDRC and SAFE rules are cleared up.

“I have traveled a lot recently to persuade Chinese companies to sell bonds offshore. It’s already not easy to pitch deals,” said a banker at a foreign bank in Hong Kong, referring to the expected rise in U.S. interest rates, which are increasing offshore borrowing costs.

“The NDRC rule is just like pouring oil on the flames and for those companies which hesitate whether to go offshore or not, they may easily choose not as the rule adds to uncertainties,” the banker said.