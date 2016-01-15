British Columbia to issue three billion yuan bonds in China domestic market January 21-25

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Canadian province of British Columbia will issue 3 billion yuan ($455.56 million) of three year bonds at par in China’s interbank market, the province said in a filing to the Shanghai Clearing House.

The bonds will be issued between Jan. 21 and Jan 25, and begin trading on the secondary market on Jan. 26, the province said.

On Nov. 27, China’s bond market supervisor gave British Columbia a quota to issue up to 6 billion yuan ($911.12 million) worth of bonds in China’s domestic market.