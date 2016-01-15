FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British Columbia to issue three billion yuan bonds in China domestic market January 21-25
January 15, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

British Columbia to issue three billion yuan bonds in China domestic market January 21-25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Canadian province of British Columbia will issue 3 billion yuan ($455.56 million) of three year bonds at par in China’s interbank market, the province said in a filing to the Shanghai Clearing House.

The bonds will be issued between Jan. 21 and Jan 25, and begin trading on the secondary market on Jan. 26, the province said.

On Nov. 27, China’s bond market supervisor gave British Columbia a quota to issue up to 6 billion yuan ($911.12 million) worth of bonds in China’s domestic market.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

