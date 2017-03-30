FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says has contained foot-and-mouth outbreak on southern Guangdong farm
March 30, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 5 months ago

China says has contained foot-and-mouth outbreak on southern Guangdong farm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Agriculture reported on Thursday 37 pigs on a farm in the southern Guangdong province had been killed after contracting the O-type strain of foot-and-mouth disease.

The ministry said that all pigs on the farm have been killed and the outbreak is under control.

South Korea reported an outbreak of the disease in February but downgraded the disease alert status in March from the maximum level.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by David Goodman

