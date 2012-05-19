China activist Chen arrives in United States

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A plane carrying blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng landed at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey shortly after 6 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Saturday, a Reuters witness on board the United Airlines flight said.
China allowed Chen to leave a hospital in Beijing on Saturday and travel to the United States to study at New York University in a move that could signal the end of a diplomatic standoff between the two countries.
