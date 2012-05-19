FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blind Chinese activist appears to have left for U.S
May 19, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Blind Chinese activist appears to have left for U.S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Blind Chinese legal activist Chen Guangcheng’s baggage has been checked into a flight bound for the United States, an official at Beijing airport said on Saturday, though there was no visual confirmation that Chen was on board.

A woman at the United Airlines counter in the Beijing airport told Reuters that Chen Guangcheng’s baggage “is already checked in” on a flight heading for Newark in New Jersey.

The plane departed around 5.50 pm (0950 GMT), but there was no visual confirmation that Chen was on it.

Three uniformed police officers and plainclothes officers followed passengers down the mobile corridor leading to the plane’s door. The cabin crew waited for passengers to take their seats before closing the curtain to the front section, where the business class seats were located, a Reuters witness said.

Reporting by Max Duncan, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ron Popeski

