China dissident Chen says wants to leave for U.S.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng says he has decided he wants to leave for the United States because he fears his rights and safety cannot be assured if he remains in China.

Asked whether he now wished to stay in China or leave for the United States, Chen told Reuters on Thursday, “Now I want to do the latter. That’s what I hope.”

Chen had left the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on Wednesday, having been holed up there for six days since escaping from house arrest last month.