Chinese activist Chen glad China showing "restraint, calm"
May 20, 2012 / 12:09 AM / in 5 years

Chinese activist Chen glad China showing "restraint, calm"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng said on Saturday after arriving in the United States that he was gratified the Chinese government had been dealing with his situation with “restraint and calm.”

“I hope to see that they continue to open discourse and earn the respect and trust of the people,” Chen, speaking through a translator, told reporters outside a New York University housing building in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighborhood.

He will be studying as a fellow at NYU’s School of Law.

Chen arrived in the United States shortly after 6 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Saturday after China allowed him to leave a hospital in Beijing in a move that could signal the end of a diplomatic rift between the two countries.

Reporting by Lily Kuo, writing by Michelle Nichols

