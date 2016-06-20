FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Yulin gears up for annual dog-meat festival amidst opposition
#World News
June 20, 2016 / 10:33 PM / a year ago

China's Yulin gears up for annual dog-meat festival amidst opposition

Animal activists hold a dog (R) which was rescued from a dog meat trader and a rescued stray dog, before their gathering against Yulin Dog Meat Festival in Beijing, China, June 10, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YULIN, China (Reuters) - China's southern city of Yulin geared up on Monday for its upcoming dog meat festival despite widespread opposition from activists calling for an end to the slaughter and eating of the animals.

The annual event starting on Tuesday features consumption of the meat with thousands of dogs expected to be killed. Animal rights activists this month handed Beijing authorities a petition with 11 million signatures protesting the festival.

While the event is a source of pride for many locals, it has received increased scrutiny and this year, residents said they had noted more police on the streets near well-known dog meat restaurants and markets.

Several restaurants had also noticeably removed references to dog meat from their signs. Restaurant owners declined to comment on the reason.

The Yulin government has distanced itself from the festival, saying it was staged by private business people and did not have official backing.

Reporting By Joseph Campbell Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Toni Reinhold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
