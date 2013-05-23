FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China formally approves Boeing's Dreamliner for use
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 23, 2013 / 1:42 PM / in 4 years

China formally approves Boeing's Dreamliner for use

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Boeing 787 lands in Everett, Washington travelling with crew only from Fort Worth, Texas February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin P. Casey

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s civil aviation regulator on Thursday formally approved Boeing Co’s (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner for use in the country, clearing the way for Chinese airlines to start operating the aircraft, which has been plagued with problems.

The regulator made the announcement in a short statement on its website (www.caac.gov.cn), without giving further details.

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (1055.HK) (600029.SS) (ZNH.N) and smaller rival Hainan Airlines (600221.SS) are among the global carriers which have ordered the aircraft.

The 787 Dreamliner was grounded worldwide in January after batteries overheated on jets owned by ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T) and Japan Airlines Co Ltd (9201.T).

Investigators in the United States and Japan have yet to establish what caused the batteries to overheat.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.