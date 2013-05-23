China formally approves Boeing's Dreamliner for use

The Boeing 787 lands in Everett, Washington travelling with crew only from Fort Worth, Texas February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin P. Casey

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s civil aviation regulator on Thursday formally approved Boeing Co’s (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner for use in the country, clearing the way for Chinese airlines to start operating the aircraft, which has been plagued with problems.

The regulator made the announcement in a short statement on its website (www.caac.gov.cn), without giving further details.

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (1055.HK) (600029.SS) (ZNH.N) and smaller rival Hainan Airlines (600221.SS) are among the global carriers which have ordered the aircraft.

The 787 Dreamliner was grounded worldwide in January after batteries overheated on jets owned by ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T) and Japan Airlines Co Ltd (9201.T).

Investigators in the United States and Japan have yet to establish what caused the batteries to overheat.