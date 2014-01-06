FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese drug cop implicated in major amphetamine raid: paper
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 6, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Chinese drug cop implicated in major amphetamine raid: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese drug enforcement officer has been linked to government officials arrested after the seizure of nearly three tons of the drug crystal methamphetamine in the southern province of Guangdong last month, local media reported.

Thousands of armed police arrested at least 182 people in a dramatic raid on Boshe, a seaside village which has supplied over a third of China’s meth nationwide in the past three years, according to the government.

Investigators found that a captain of the drug enforcement squad in surrounding Lufeng city, surnamed Guo, was linked to the former Boshe Communist Party secretary Cai Dongjia, who was arrested in the December 29 raid, the influential Southern Metropolis Daily reported on Sunday.

Guo has been subjected to “shuanggui”, a form of detention imposed on party officials suspected of corruption, the paper said without giving further details.

The report said Cai had used his position to obtain information about the police investigation prior to the raid and notified suspects.

More than 20 percent of households in Boshe were involved in drug production and trafficking rings, the Guangdong public security department has said.

In China, methamphetamine is the second most popular drug after heroin.

Reporting by Michael Martina and Sally Huang; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.