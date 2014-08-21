FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jackie Chan takes 'bow of apology' after son busted for drugs
August 21, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

Jackie Chan takes 'bow of apology' after son busted for drugs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan poses on the red carpet during the 33rd Hong Kong Film Awards April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - RTR3L2EI

BEIJING (Reuters) - Kungfu movie star Jackie Chan offered the public a “deep bow of apology” after his son, actor, singer and socialite Jaycee, was arrested in Beijing for drug use.

Jackie Chan, 60, served as a goodwill spokesman for the China National Anti-Drug Committee in 2009, promoting anti-drug education.

Jaycee, 32, was arrested on Monday after police found 100 grams of marijuana in his apartment, they said. [ID:nL4N0QP2RK]

”As a public figure, I‘m ashamed and distressed,“ Chan wrote on his Chinese-language microblog on Wednesday. ”His mother is especially heartbroken.

Hong Kong actor Jaycee Chan arrives at the Hong Kong Film Awards in this April 19, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

“Along with Jaycee, I want to take a deep bow of apology to the public.”

The younger Chan is the latest celebrity caught up in a campaign against drugs in China, which has vowed to purge the country’s elite of decadence and other social vices.

Corruption and excess among the upper class are a prime source of social discontent as a yawning gap between the poor and the wealthy widens.

The use of drugs in China, particularly synthetic drugs like methamphetamine, ketamine and ecstasy, has grown along with the rise of a new urban class with greater disposable income.

Last week, a group of 42 entertainment management firms said they had signed a deal with Beijing police that they would not work with celebrities who used drugs, the state-owned Beijing News reported.

Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie

