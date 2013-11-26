China gears up to build Serbia-Hungary rail link

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - China will be involved in building a railway link between Serbia and European Union member Hungary, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, after meeting the Hungarian and Serbian prime ministers in the Romanian capital.

“We reached important agreement ... we agreed to begin cooperation on the construction of railway linking Hungary and Serbia,” Li told reporters in Bucharest. “The three parties agreed to immediately set up a joint working group to launch the project as soon as possible.”

The three premiers did not reveal a value for the investment.