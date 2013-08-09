FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China July factory output up 9.7 percent year on year, above forecast
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 9, 2013 / 5:57 AM / 4 years ago

China July factory output up 9.7 percent year on year, above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Trucks are loaded with shipping containers at a port in Yingkou, Liaoning province August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s industrial output rose 9.7 percent in July, above expectations, while retail sales rose 13.2 percent, official data showed on Friday.

Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic activity, rose 20.1 percent in the first seven months from the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output to rise 9.0 percent and retail sales to rise 13.5 percent. Fixed-asset investment for the January-July period was seen up 20.0 percent.

China economics team

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.