FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China October factory output up 10.3 percent year-on-year, stronger than expected
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 9, 2013 / 5:45 AM / 4 years ago

China October factory output up 10.3 percent year-on-year, stronger than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s industrial output rose 10.3 percent in October from a year earlier, beating market expectations, while retail sales were up 13.3 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.

Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic activity, climbed 20.1 percent in the first 10 months from the same period last year, the bureau said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output to rise 10 percent and retail sales to rise 13.4 percent. Fixed-asset investment for the January-October period was seen up 20.1 percent.

Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.