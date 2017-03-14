FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's economic activity, business environment has improved: stats bureau
March 14, 2017 / 2:44 AM / 5 months ago

China's economic activity, business environment has improved: stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Activity in China's real economy has improved, with the business environment now much better than at the same time last year, the statistics bureau said.

National Statistics Bureau spokesman Sheng Laiyun made the comments at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday. Data released by the statistics bureau earlier on Tuesday showed that China's factory output rose 6.3 percent in January-February from the same period a year earlier, while fixed-asset investment grew 8.9 percent, both beating expectations, though retail sales growth eased.

Reporting by Elias Glenn; Writing by Nick Heath; Editing by Kim Coghill

