ADB chief Nakao says China's economy to avoid hard landing
March 23, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

ADB chief Nakao says China's economy to avoid hard landing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao gestures at the entrance of ADB headquarters in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila after a forum with members of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

TOKYO (Reuters) - China’s economy is unlikely to suffer a hard landing as there is room for fiscal and monetary stimulus to manage growth, the president of the Asian Development Bank said on Wednesday.

“There won’t be a hard landing,” Takehiko Nakao, a former Japanese vice finance minister for international affairs, told a news conference.

The regional lender has forecast the world’s second-largest economy will grow 6.7 percent this year, but Nakao said that projection might be modified slightly later this month, indicating the possibility of a downward revision.

China’s government has set a growth target of 6.5 percent to 7 percent this year, following a 6.9 percent expansion in 2015.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
