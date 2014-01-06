FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to rein in bank risk, eyes private lenders
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 6, 2014 / 9:55 AM / 4 years ago

China to rein in bank risk, eyes private lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China banking regulator vowed on Monday to take steps to rein in banking risks in 2014 while outlining plans to set up private banks to boost competition in the industry.

Three to five private banks will be set up under a pilot scheme, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in a statement following a meeting on banking supervision.

The CBRC said that it will take measures to resolve lending risks linked to local government financing vehicles and tighten rules on wealth management products.

Banks must control risks associated with lending to the property sector and industries with excess capacity, the regulator said.

Reporting by China Economics Team

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.