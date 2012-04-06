China regulators tie up to develop corporate bond market

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s three ministerial bodies vying to reshape the country’s fragmented corporate bond market have agreed to work together to speed up development plans, the central bank said on Friday.

The People’s Bank of China, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) have formed an “inter-ministry coordination mechanism” to jointly develop the corporate debt market, the central bank said in a statement on its website(www.pbc.gov.cn).

At present, long-term bonds issued by China’s state-owned enterprises are often approved by NDRC, the country’s economic planning agency, and the central bank controls non-financial enterprises debt instruments via the interbank investor association, while the CSRC regulates bonds traded on China’s stock exchanges and is trying to launch a junk bond market.

Establishing a deep and liquid market for corporate bonds is seen as a vital step in efforts to reduce China’s reliance on bank lending for credit creation in the economy.

Analysts estimate that at least 80 percent of China’s corporate credit is provided by banks, principally the big four state-backed lenders which tend to distribute loans towards big state-backed companies, starving smaller firms -- which support about 75 percent of the jobs in China -- of funds.

Premier Wen Jiabao has said the monopoly the country’s big banks enjoy in the credit market must be broken to get money flowing more freely in the economy and has called for action to get more private capital into the financial sector.