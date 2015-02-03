FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's preliminary fourth quarter current account surplus $61.1 billion
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 3, 2015 / 3:21 AM / 3 years ago

China's preliminary fourth quarter current account surplus $61.1 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China posted a current account surplus of $61.1 billion and a$91.2 billion deficit on its capital and financial account in the fourth quarter of 2014, preliminary data from the country’s foreign exchange regulator showed on Tuesday.

The figures, published by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange(SAFE) on its website, are subject to revisions.

For the whole of 2014, China had a current account surplus of $213.8 billion and a $96 billion deficit on its capital and financial account, the SAFE said.

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.