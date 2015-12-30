China third-quarter capital and financial account surplus at $11.4 billion: FX regulator

100 Yuan notes are seen in this illustration picture in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China posted a final current account surplus of $60.3 billion in the third quarter of 2015 and a surplus of $11.4 billion on its capital and financial account, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

Preliminary data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed a $63.4 billion current account surplus and a $63.4 billion deficit on the capital and financial account in the third quarter.