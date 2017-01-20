China's economic statistics aren't fake enough

A laborer works on scaffolding at a construction side in central Beijing, China, October 16, 2015. China's economic growth eased to 6.9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, beating expectations but still the slowest since the global financial crisis, putting pressure on policymakers to roll out more support measures as fears of a sharper slowdown spook investors. Picture taken October 16, 2015.

BEIJING (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's economic statistics may be damned as lies by sceptics, but they aren't fake enough for comfort.

The People's Republic reported another quarter of eerily consistent GDP on Friday. The economy grew 6.8 percent for the quarter, and 6.7 percent for the year, smack dab in the middle of the official target range. The data comes as the northeastern province of Liaoning is embroiled in a high-profile scandal over inflated fiscal data, in yet another case of official figure fudging.

Overstating growth is so prevalent that even the central officials appear to see GDP more as a policy signal than useful information. When Premier Li Keqiang was in charge of Liaoning province, he ignored GDP and focused instead on rail cargo volumes, electricity consumption and loans as a proxy for economic performance. But that data, popularly referred to as "The Li Keqiang Index", remains focused on heavy industry, not the new economy China wants to build.

The official long-term plan is to restructure away from investment-intensive industry toward "new growth engines" in services and technology, keeping employment stable with less dependence on fixed-asset investment. That would also see GDP growth naturally slow. But 2016 saw little progress on this front, and 2017 looks like more of the same. Chinese officials are expected to set a growth target of around 6.5 percent for the next year, Reuters reported. That's still way too high.

For all their talk, Chinese planners still cling to the Soviet legacy of growth targets. Just this week, central planners pledged to build $25 billion of roads in remote northwestern Xinjiang next year and double investment in railways and airports. That will unquestionably produce more GDP growth, but there's reason to worry the projects are unnecessary in the sparsely populated province.

As long as officials stick to this model, China will continue to overinvest in white-elephant projects and heavy industry, burdening banks with low-quality debt, and aggravating the country's water and air pollution. Returns on such investment are declining: CLSA estimates that it now takes six yuan of credit to generate each yuan of GDP growth. In 2008 the ratio was around one-to-one.

More unproductive investment is a real threat to the country's future. GDP targets are a major part of the problem, and the unproductive investment underpinning them is all too real.