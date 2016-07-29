Brexit impact minimal for China: cbank official

BEIJING (Reuters) - Global liquidity is likely to tighten after Britain's vote to leave the European Union but the impact on China will be minimal and it will continue to grow at a reasonable rate, a senior Chinese central bank official was quoted as saying on Friday.

"Brexit is likely to impact currency markets. Globally, key central banks will see changes to global liquidity and fluctuations in asset prices," Yao Yudong, head of the People's Bank of China's Research Institute of Finance and Banking, told a forum in Beijing, according to a report on the Shanghai Securities News website.