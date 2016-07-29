FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit impact minimal for China: cbank official
#Business News
July 29, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

Brexit impact minimal for China: cbank official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a counter of a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Global liquidity is likely to tighten after Britain's vote to leave the European Union but the impact on China will be minimal and it will continue to grow at a reasonable rate, a senior Chinese central bank official was quoted as saying on Friday.

"Brexit is likely to impact currency markets. Globally, key central banks will see changes to global liquidity and fluctuations in asset prices," Yao Yudong, head of the People's Bank of China's Research Institute of Finance and Banking, told a forum in Beijing, according to a report on the Shanghai Securities News website.

Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
